AMD ROCm Open-Source Stack Coming To Xilinx FPGAs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 November 2020 at 02:48 PM EST. 6 Comments
AMD --
Now here is some darn interesting software news from SC20... AMD, which is in the process of acquiring Xilinx, is bringing the Radeon Open eCosystem "ROCm" stack to Xilinx hardware.

Xilinx and AMD are offering a technology demonstration of the AMD ROCm open-source stack atop the Xilinx Alveo accelerator cards. AMD and Xilinx are working to fully support the FPGAs within the ROCm platform and integration between AMD Instinct GPUs and Alveo accelerators for compute, networking, and storage solutions. Ultimately they aim to provide a fully integrated ROCm runtime to span from AMD CPUs and GPUs through FPGAs.


With AMD pulling Xilinx into the organization and offering this unified ROCm stack, they will now be squarely facing off with Intel's oneAPI software stack.


The ROCm integration is still in the works while their technology demonstration was announced via Xilinx.com.
