AMD ROCm 5.2.1 Released For The Open-Source Radeon GPU Compute Stack
Released last month was AMD ROCm 5.2 for the company's open-source Linux GPU compute stack while out today is the v5.2.1 point release.
ROCm 5.2 in June introduced the rocWMMA library for accelerating mixed precision matrix multiplication and accumulation (MFMA) operations leveraging specialized GPU matrix cores. This rocWMMA library comes ahead of the GFX940 / Instinct MI300 launch expected to bring said GPU matrix cores. Plus there were various other refinements and changes to find with the ROCm 5.2 incremental release.
With ROCm 5.2.1 are now just various bug fixes over v5.2. No major changes are found in the ROCm 5.2.1 release and just random bug fixes with AMD not even publishing a proper change-log for the v5.2.1 milestone.
The officially supported Linux distributions by ROCm 5.2.1 are CentOS/RHEL 7.9, CentOS/RHEL 8, SUSE Linux Enterprise SLES 15 SP3/SP4, and Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 LTS. There isn't any official support noted for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or RHEL 9 yet.
ROCm 5.2.1 install information is available from docs.amd.com.
