AMD ROCm 5.0.2 Released With A Fix, Minor Documentation Update

Just under one month ago was the ROCm 5.0 release with formal RDNA2 support and on Friday night marked the latest point release for that open-source AMD Radeon Open eCosystem compute stack update.
Like with the recent ROCm 5.0.1, the ROCm 5.0.2 update is quite bare on the changes. The release notes mention ROCm 5.0.2 fixes an issue with the hostcall facility in ROCm's HIP runtime. This came up with ROCm 5 sometimes failing to emit kernel metadata related to the hostcall facility and now for ROCm 5.0.2 it should be all in order.
ROCm 5.0.2 also updates its compatibility matrix within the ROCm Deep Learning Guide as part of the overall ROCm documentation available from docs.amd.com.
But that seems to be it as far as the ROCm 5.0.2 changes go. ROCm 5.0.2 is available for download - along with more information - on GitHub.
The officially supported Linux platforms for ROCm 5 are Ubuntu LTS, CentOS/RHEL releases, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15. The Radeon Pro and Instinct product lines continue to be the primary focus of ROCm compute support while your mileage may vary on the AMD Radeon consumer graphics cards but at least now seems to be getting fairly robust for the newer hardware.
