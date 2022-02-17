AMD ROCm 5.0.1 Released - Begins Moving HIPCC/HIPCONFIG From Perl Scripts To Binaries
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 February 2022 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Last week marked the release of the big AMD ROCm 5.0 update to the Radeon open-source GPU compute stack. Out already is now ROCM 5.0.1 with documentation updates as well as initiating the change around the hipcc and hipconfig commands moving forward.

The ROCm 5.0.1 release notes do note of documentation updates for AMD's new portal at docs.amd.com, which launched as part of ROCm 5.0. But besides that documentation work the only changes with ROCm 5.0.1 mentioned pertain to refactoring of hipcc and hipconfig.

Moving forward AMD wants to eventually replace HIPCC/HIPCONFIG that are currently Perl script launchers to the HIP compiler and attaining the HIP configuration to instead be calling binaries to actual compiled code directly. The release notes state:
In prior ROCm releases, by default, the hipcc/hipconfig Perl scripts were used to identify and set target compiler options, target platform, compiler, and runtime appropriately. In ROCm v5.0.1, hipcc.bin and hipconfig.bin have been added as the compiled binary implementations of the hipcc and hipconfig. These new binaries are currently a work-in-progress, considered, and marked as experimental. ROCm plans to fully transition to hipcc.bin and hipconfig.bin in the a future ROCm release. The existing hipcc and hipconfig Perl scripts are renamed to hipcc.pl and hipconfig.pl respectively. New top-level hipcc and hipconfig Perl scripts are created, which can switch between the Perl script or the compiled binary based on the environment variable HIPCC_USE_PERL_SCRIPT. In ROCm 5.0.1, by default, this environment variable is set to use hipcc and hipconfig through the Perl scripts. Subsequently, Perl scripts will no longer be available in ROCm in a future release.

That's it for ROCm 5.0.1 at least for the official changes. Download details on ROCm 5.0.1 are available from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon Vulkan Driver Lands Dynamic VRS To Help With Power Savings - Helps The Steam Deck
AMD Enabling FreeSync Video Mode By Default With Linux 5.18, Merging AMDKFD CRIU
Radeon AOMP 14.0-2 Compiler Released For OpenMP GPU Offloading
Radeon ROCm 5.0 Released With Some RDNA2 GPU Support
Radeon Software for Linux 21.50 Driver Prepared For Release
AMD HIP Linux GPU Acceleration For Blender Delayed To v3.2 Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust For The Linux Kernel Sent Out For Review A Fourth Time
GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Can 2x The Desktop Performance For Intel Graphics, Raspberry Pi
KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape
GNOME Shell 42 Lands Redesigned OSD Notifications
Linux 5.18 Looks Like It Will Finally Land Btrfs Encoded I/O
Intel Software Defined Silicon Planned For Integration In Linux 5.18
Arch Linux Update On The Status Of Its Toolchain
AVX/AVX-512 Tuning Doesn't Payoff For LibreOffice's Calc Spreadsheets