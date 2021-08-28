AMD ROCm 4.3.1 Released With RHEL 8.4 + SLES 15 SP3 Support

ROCm 4.3 released at the start of August with support for HMM memory allocations, support for indirect function calls and C++ virtual functions with the ROCm compiler, improved data center tool integration, better rocBLAS performance, and a range of other improvements. In approaching the end of August, ROCm 4.3.1 is now available.
ROCm 4.3.1 isn't nearly as big as the rather significant ROCm 4.3 release that opened the month. With ROCm 4.3.1 there is now support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, support for SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3, and reverts back to using its legacy pass manager. ROCm 4.3 used its new pass manager by default but it turns out it regressed some workloads and as a result for 4.3.1 is switching back to the legacy pass manager to correct the performance.
Considering RHEL 8.4 released at the end of May, it's rather surprising it took AMD until now to officially support this latest RHEL point release. Similarly, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP3 has been out since the end of June and is only now being formally supported by the Radeon Open eCosystem.
That's about it though for this ROCm 4.3.1 release. The latest ROCm packages can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment