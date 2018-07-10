Radeon ROCm 1.8.2 Compute Stack In Beta, Might Work Under Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 July 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
A new beta of the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" stack was quietly made available for v1.8.2.

While ROCm 1.9 will officially support Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, it looks like the ROCm 1.8.2 beta might contain preliminary Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" support. A ROCm 1.8.2 beta user has commented that he was able to get 1.8.2 working on Ubuntu 18.04 with the Linux 4.16 kernel with the AMDKFD kernel driver.

AMD hasn't issued any formal ROCm 1.8.2 beta announcement but the APT packages for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and RPMs for RHEL/CentOS 7.4 can be found via repo.radeon.com. With no official change-log yet, it's not clear what else may be changed in v1.8.2 besides bug-fixes.

Hopefully it won't be much longer before seeing the debut of ROCm 1.9 that is expected to contain more feature work.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV Driver Gets Faster Shader LLVM Compilation
RADV Vulkan Driver Gets Minor CPU Overhead Reductions, Conditional Rendering Patches
RandR Lease Support Appears Ready For AMDGPU X.Org Driver
More AMDGPU DRM Updates Sent In For The Linux 4.19 Kernel, Possible Power Savings
AMDKFD Looking To Be Merged Into AMDGPU Linux DRM Kernel Driver
OpenGL 4.5 Compat Being Worked On For RadeonSI, Helping Out No Man's Sky & Others
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking