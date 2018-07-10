A new beta of the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" stack was quietly made available for v1.8.2.
While ROCm 1.9 will officially support Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, it looks like the ROCm 1.8.2 beta might contain preliminary Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" support. A ROCm 1.8.2 beta user has commented that he was able to get 1.8.2 working on Ubuntu 18.04 with the Linux 4.16 kernel with the AMDKFD kernel driver.
AMD hasn't issued any formal ROCm 1.8.2 beta announcement but the APT packages for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and RPMs for RHEL/CentOS 7.4 can be found via repo.radeon.com. With no official change-log yet, it's not clear what else may be changed in v1.8.2 besides bug-fixes.
Hopefully it won't be much longer before seeing the debut of ROCm 1.9 that is expected to contain more feature work.
