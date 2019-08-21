AMD Publishes New RDNA Whitepaper
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 August 2019 at 06:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD has been publishing a lot of documentation recently covering their RDNA architecture used initially by the "Navi" graphics processors. They have published ISA documentation and a slide deck, among other material, while now they have published a higher-level whitepaper covering the architecture.

AMD's new RDNA whitepaper goes into detail explaining the efficiency and programming optimizations of this new design while retaining backwards compatibility with the GCN architecture. The 25-page read also covers True Audio Next, the Radeon Multimedia/Display Engines, caches, SIMD units, and other modern bits to these new Radeon graphics processors.

For those interested in a nice morning technical read, the RDNA whitepaper can be read at AMD.com.
