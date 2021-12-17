Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 Linux Driver Released

Following the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 Windows driver that released earlier in the month, this week brought the similar quarterly enterprise graphics driver update to Linux.Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 for Linux released this week and is officially supported on RHEL/CentOS 7 and RHEL/CentOS 8, Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15 SP3. This Radeon PRO 21.Q4 Linux driver continues to officially support the AMD Radeon Pro W/WX GPUs, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, Radeon Pro Duo, and the Radeon PRO VII.The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 release on Windows brought Blender 3.0 support with AMD HIP and FRTC PRO feature support for enhanced GPU power efficiency along with various bug fixes.

On the Linux side, the only mentioned changes with Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q4 are fixes of image corruption when using ANSA on select Radeon PRO GPUs and stability issues using META on the Radeon Pro VII GPU. The packaged Open/PRO driver components should be newer than Q3's driver state, but in terms of official changes that is all that is noted for this Q4 release. The 21.Q4 package is based on the Radeon Software 21.40 release stream similar to the current Radeon Software for Linux consumer driver build.The Radeon PRO 21.Q4 Enterprise Linux driver update can be downloaded at AMD.com