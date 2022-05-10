AMD Updates Linux Patches For Lowering Idle Exit Latency
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 May 2022 at 07:20 AM EDT. 4 Comments
AMD --
Last month an AMD engineer began posting Linux kernel patches so the kernel prefers the MWAIT instruction over HALT for lowering the CPU idle exit latency. Preferring MWAIT over HALT has been something Intel CPUs on Linux have preferred going back to the Core 2 days and indeed with modern AMD CPUs there is significant advantages to lowering the exit latency in doing so for the idle code. This morning the latest iteration of the work was posted.

An updated version of the Linux patch series so AMD CPUs prefer the MWAIT usage over HALT (HLT instruction) was sent out today by AMD's Wyes Karny. The MWAIT instruction is more efficient than HLT and this code change will make use of that on systems lacking CPU idle driver support -- such as when global C-states are disabled by the system BIOS or kernel builds without CPU idle enabled. This optimization is done with AMD's high performance computing (HPC) customers in mind where they often disable global C-states intentionally.

AMD has not relied on MWAIT in this configuration since families prior to Family 10h / K10 have not supported the instruction while K10 to Bulldozer CPUs have supported MWAIT but not the MWAIT C1. It's basically with Zen 1 and newer where using MWAIT is clearly the better choice over HALT. The Monitor Wait "MWAIT" instruction hints for the processor to stop instruction execution and can enter an optimized state. The Linux kernel makes use of MWAIT/HLT as part of its idle loop.


With AMD's own numbers on Zen 3, they have found with this patch series going from HLT to MWAIT improves the exit latency by 21.74% for one test or in another test of context switching performance the wake-up latency reduction netted a 45% improvement. AMD has confirmed similarly benefits with older Zen CPUs too.

See this patch series if interested in more details. Hopefully this work will manage to get buttoned up in time for the v5.19 kernel cycle.
4 Comments
Related News
AMD Zen 4 IBS Extensions Under Review For Linux
Linux Workaround Coming For Better s2idle Resume On More AMD Lenovo Laptops
AMD Working to Create A New Yocto Linux Platform For Xilinx SoCs
New AMD HSMP Driver Features Prepared Ahead Of Zen 4 EPYC
AMD Sends Out New Linux Patches For RDNA3 "GFX11"
LLNL's Kripke Ported To AMD HIP With More HPC Software Seeing Radeon/Instinct Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19