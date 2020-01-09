AMDGPU Linux Driver Adding Support For The AMD Pollock

AMD "Pollock" is a new chip similar to Dali and looking like it may be used for some Ryzen embedded purposes. AMD Pollock was plumbed into the Linux driver yesterday and was the first time we've heard this codename.
AMD sent out a patch for the AMDGPU DRM driver adding support for Pollock. The Pollock enablement for this Linux kernel graphics driver primarily comes down to adding the new IDs and updating some conditional statements to basically take the same driver code-paths as Dali.
The Pollock IDs added are 0x94, 0x95, 0xE9, 0xEA, and 0xEB. So at least from the graphics side it's quite close to Dali and other "Raven 2" parts.
This AMD Pollock enablement will presumably make it into the upcoming Linux 5.6 cycle. Given the rest of the AMD landscape at this point and being close to Dali, it's looking like Pollock may be for some embedded SoC purposes, but we'll see what else turns up in Linux patch form over the weeks ahead.
