AMD Publishes Platform QoS Patches For Next-Gen Processors

This series adds support for AMD64 architectural extensions for Platform Quality of Service. These extensions are intended to provide for the monitoring of the usage of certain system resources by one or more processors and for the separate allocation and enforcement of limits on the use of certain system resources by one or more processors.



The monitoring and enforcement are not necessarily applied across the entire system, but in general apply to a QOS domain which corresponds to some shared system resource.

This afternoon AMD sent out their first Linux kernel patches for what might end up being a new feature for the "EPYC 2" / Zen 2 processors.Hitting the Linux kernel mailing list a few minutes ago was a set of experimental / request-for-comments patches on "AMD QoS support".The initial QoS functionality is for L3 cache allocation enforcement, L3 cache occupancy monitoring, L3 code-data prioritization, and memory bandwidth enforcement/allocation. This AMD QoS sounds like -- and implied as much by the Linux code -- akin to Intel RDT (Resource Director Technology).