AMD Sends Out Initial Open-Source Linux Graphics Support For "Picasso" APUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 September 2018 at 03:22 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Adding to the exciting week for AMD open-source Linux graphics is that in addition to the long-awaited patch update for FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync/VRR, patches for the Linux kernel were sent out prepping the graphics upbringing for the unreleased "Picasso" APUs.

Picasso APUs are rumored to be similar to Raven Ridge APUs and would be for the AM4 socket. Picasso might launch in Q4 but intended as a 2019 platform for AM4 desktops as well as a version for notebooks. It's not expected that Picasso will be too much greater than the current Raven Ridge parts.

Here's the scoop on the Linux AMD Picasso patches that were sent to the mailing list just minutes ago:

- It's simply described as: "Picasso is a new APU similar to raven."

- The graphics PCI ID is 0x15d8.

- For the most part in these driver patches, it's setting up the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver for using the same code paths as Raven Ridge. But it looks like some power management changes may be coming for Picasso.

The patches don't contain any surprises but can be found here for those interested. Based upon the timing, the initial Picasso enablement still might make it in time for the next kernel cycle (4.20~5.0).

UPDATE: AMD has also dropped patches for Raven 2 APUs though the patches don't shed many exciting details... In fact, the same PCI ID as Raven Ridge but with a different revision ID and different golden register settings and other small refinements.
