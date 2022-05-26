AMD Completes Pensando Acquisition For Adding DPUs To Their Portfolio

It was just last month that AMD announced plans to acquire Pensando and today that $1.9 billion deal has been completed.
Pensando was the five year old company founded by former Cisco CEO John Chambers and focused on software-defined clouds, compute, and networking with their own DPU. AMD in particular was focused on Pensando's Data Processing Unit (DPU) and software stack for complementing their growing data center portfolio.
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pensando Systems in a transaction valued at approximately $1.9 billion. Pensando’s distributed services platform will expand AMD’s data center product portfolio with a high-performance data processing unit (DPU) and software stack that are already deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers including Goldman Sachs, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. The Pensando team will join the AMD Data Center Solutions Group, led by AMD Senior Vice President and General Manager Forrest Norrod.
Pensando engineers have contributed to the Linux kernel over the past two years while moving forward under AMD's leadership it will hopefully be ramping up. Going back to late 2019 is when they began adding upstream Linux support for their hardware for what was still a less well known start-up at the time. Pensando recently has been in the process of upstreaming Linux patches for their Elba DPU for use within enterprise network switches.
