AMD PassThru DMA Engine Driver Still Pending For The Linux Kernel

In addition to the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub driver that we are hopeful could land in Linux 5.7 albeit not yet queued in the iio-next branch, another AMD driver that has been around for a few months in patch form but yet to be mainlined is the AMD PassThru DMA Engine driver.
The AMD PassThru DMA Engine driver was volleyed last year and saw two additional rounds of revisions but has been quiet since the end of January. As of writing, it hasn't yet made it into the DMA-next area ahead of the Linux 5.7 merge window expected to open in early April.
The AMD PassThru DMA (PTDMA) engine allows for high bandwidth memory-to-memory and IO copy operations and direct memory access transfers. Each AMD CPU has multiple PTDMA device instances.
The driver for AMD PTDMA in total comes in at just more than two thousand lines of code. Hopefully there still is chances of seeing the AMD_PTDMA driver queued for Linux 5.7 considering no other issues were raised in the latest patch round.
