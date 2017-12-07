AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 7 December 2017 at 11:50 AM EST. 14 Comments
With the latest AGESA update for Ryzen-based systems, AMD is reportedly allowing the Platform Security Processor (PSP) to be disabled. The AMD PSP akin to Intel's Management Engine.

This built-in AMD Secure Processor has been criticized by some as another possible attack vector, closed-source software running on the system and locking it down, etc. PSP makes use of ARM TrustZone.

In light of the recent Intel ME vulnerabilities, AMD appears to be exposing the support in their latest AGESA update to allow the PSP to be disabled by the user through their UEFI/BIOS area.

This was brought up today on Reddit with some users reporting to see a "BIOS PSP Support - Disabled" option when updating their BIOS.

Unfortunately, none of my Ryzen motherboards have seen vendor BIOS updates since September, so not yet able to confirm this feature on any of my motherboards.
