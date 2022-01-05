AMD P-State Driver To Premiere In Linux 5.17 With Aim To Deliver Better Power Efficiency
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 5 January 2022 at 06:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD --
The AMD P-State driver that has been available in patch form since September and stems from AMD's collaborations with Valve around the Steam Deck will be introduced to mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.17 kernel.

After going through several rounds of patch review the past number of months, the AMD P-State driver as an alternative to the common ACPI CPUFreq driver is going mainline. This AMD P-State driver relies on ACPI CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Controls) for making finer CPU frequency scaling / performance state decisions than what is afforded by ACPI CPUFreq. But because of the dependence on ACPI CPPC information, it only supports Zen 2 processors and newer. Additionally, CPPC functionality must be enabled by the system firmware/BIOS as well otherwise you will continue needing to use CPUFreq.


AMD-pstate is very promising for helping to boost the power efficiency of particularly AMD Ryzen desktop and mobile processors. Valve has been working with AMD on this driver in part to help the forthcoming AMD-powered Steam Deck handheld gaming console.


From late November you can see some of my recent AMD P-State Linux power/performance testing while when Linux 5.17 settles down in the weeks ahead I'll be running some fresh benchmarks on multiple systems.


As of yesterday the driver was pulled into the Linux power management subsystem's "linux-next" branch. With PM maintainer Rafael Wysocki now having pulled it into subsystem's "-next" branch, it will be submitted to mainline next week once the Linux 5.17 merge window is opened followed this weekend's release of Linux 5.16 stable. Linux 5.17 stable in turn should be out around the end of March but sadly will likely be too late for finding it in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
The Most Exciting AMD Linux / Open-Source News Of 2021
AMD Smart Trace Buffer Support Is Ready For Linux 5.17
AMD P-State v7 Driver Posted For Delivering Better Ryzen Efficiency In 2022
New Linux Patches For AMD i2c Bus Sharing With The PSP
Linux 5.17 Will Add Ethernet Support For AMD Yellow Carp (Rembrandt)
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
CentOS Linux 8 Reaches End-Of-Life
2021 Brought A Convenient Installer For Arch Linux, Powering The Steam Deck
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts