AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 December 2020 at 11:11 AM EST. 4 Comments
AMD --
While we are still waiting to see what AMD might do for returning to open-source AGESA or better supporting Coreboot and the like, they are making some inroads with open-source firmware support -- beyond the context of Chromebooks where they continue to engage due to Google's engineering requirements. AMD is working to "align with the industry direction of open-source firmware stacks" with their initial focus being on open-source OpenBMC firmware support for their server platforms.

AMD's Supreeth Venkatesh spoke at this week's virtual Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC 2020) on the work they are pursuing around OpenBMC. It was acknowledged that this work is being done due to the industry direction these days of preferring open-source firmware stacks (and being "a good open-source citizen") but stopped short of outlining any other open-source firmware plans at this time outside of OpenBMC. Given the customer interest and industry trends they have been working to support open-source OpenBMC support on the AMD server reference platforms. From the presentation, it looks like Twitter's engineering team has been involved with the bring-up and among the interested users but surely other key industry players are also taking note.

OpenBMC for those unaware is the effort around providing a Linux-based open-source firmware stack for baseboard management controllers. OpenBMC is backed by companies like IBM, Intel, Google, and Facebook. OpenBMC is used by the likes of Raptor Computing System's Talos II server and Blackbird desktop as part of their fully-open hardware approach.


Currently they have OpenBMC working on their AMD EPYC "Ethanol" reference platform while support for the newer EPYC "Daytona" platform is in the works. They are hoping soon to upstream the DeviceTree support in the Linux kernel around the Daytona platform that was their reference platform initially for the EPYC 7002 "Rome" series.

Features they are working on moving forward include IPMI 2.0 compliance, Redfish compliance, handling remote debugging with OpenBMC, an APML SB-RMI kernel driver, CPU power management, and RAS functionality.


AMD's open-source OpenBMC changes are being staged via this GitHub branch. More details within the OSFC slide deck. Great to see more AMD engagement around open-source firmware support and will be very interesting to see where this journey leads in 2021.

Also worth noting as well is the independent work 3mdeb is pursuing on Trenchboot DRTM (Dynamic Root of Trust for Measurement) on AMD platforms. If AMD Secure Startup type functionality is of interest to you, see this slide deck for those details on working out open-source AMD Secure Startup by the firm 3mdeb.
4 Comments
Related News
AMD+SUSE Tackling Frequency Invariance For AMD EPYC 7002 CPUs
AMD ROCm Open-Source Stack Coming To Xilinx FPGAs
AMD Zen1/Zen2/Zen3 PowerCap RAPL Support Queued For Linux 5.11
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks
AMD + IBM Team Up To Tackle Confidential Computing
AMD Renoir Running Smooth On Linux 5.10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
PHP 8.0 Ready To Ship With Many New Features, Even Better Performance
Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements
Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor
AMD Stages More Driver Updates For New GPUs With Linux 5.11
PHP 8.0 Officially Released With Many Language Additions, Better Performance