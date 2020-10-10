AMD Adds New AMDGPU LLVM Targets For Older GPUs In Cleanup

Seeing new AMDGPU targets added to mainline LLVM for aging Radeon GFX7/GFX8 graphics hardware wasn't what I expected to see this weekend.
For a few GCN 1.0 (GFX6) and GCN 1.1 (GFX7) graphics processors there are new targets added in a clean-up effort. An internal AMD code audit uncovered some corner cases where they were consolidating several GPUs onto a single AMDGPU target but where it would be better off differentiating them in order to avoid workarounds.
Thus Oland and Hainan GPUs have a new GFX602 target rather than GFX601 to allow front-ends like AMDVLK LLPC to avoid a workaround, GFX703 is now split from GFX705 to avoid a different workaround, and Tonga Pro is now split out from GFX802 into a new GFX805 target. Tonga Pro has faster 64-bit shifts than the other GPUs previously sharing that same target so now there is the ability to better handle that moving forward.
Details in this Git merge into LLVM 12.0. So thanks to an internal audit, these GCN 1.0/1.1 era graphics cards are still receiving some attention with the newest open-source Linux driver code.
