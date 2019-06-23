One Of AMD's Leading LLVM Compiler Experts Jumped Ship To Unity
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 23 June 2019 at 12:05 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
AMD has lost one of their leading LLVM compiler developers as well as serving as a Vulkan/SPIR-V expert with being involved in those Khronos specifications.

Neil Henning has parted ways with AMD and is now joining Unity Technologies. Neil was brought to AMD to improve the performance of their LLVM compiler, in particular their LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) used by the likes of their official AMD Vulkan driver in order to make it competitive with their long-standing, proprietary shader compiler currently used by their binary graphics drivers. While at AMD, he was able to increase the performance of their LLVM shader compiler stack by about 2x over the past year. He also implemented various Vulkan driver extensions into their stack.

AMD's LLVM compiler stack continues getting more mature and comparable in performance/features to their shader compiler but we haven't heard anything new recently about when they may migrate their proprietary OpenGL/Vulkan components to using it.

But he acknowledges he didn't enjoy internal politics, the internal systems at the company, and other factors. As a result, Neil is now joining Unity to work on their Burst compiler. Their Burst compiler effort is what they are doing and based on LLVM with a goal of making C# faster than C++. With Neil onboard, the Burst prospects have become a lot more exciting.

As part of this move, Neil is also parting ways with The Khronos Group and his work on Vulkan/SPIR-V. More details via this blog post.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
AMD Licensing RDNA Graphics IP To Samsung For Smartphones & More
The ROCm Enablement Tool Makes It Easier To Setup AMD's Open-Source Compute Stack
AMD Announces Ryzen 3000 Series, Radeon RX 5700
AMD Staging Another Fix To Try Correcting Some Raven Ridge Systems On Linux
Popular News This Week
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan