Another Navi 14 Workstation GPU Patch Turns Up For "Pro-XLM"

Yesterday we reported on two Navi 14 device IDs being added for "workstation SKUs" while today a third has appeared.
Yesterday were 0x7341 and 0x7347 being added for the AMDGPU driver as Navi 14 parts and the patch message acknowledging they are for workstation parts. To date AMD has not announced any Navi-based workstation products. The Navi 14 GPU is widely believed to be a low-end GPU akin to a Polaris successor and competing with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1600 Turing series. This is while AMD continues to evolve Vega for workstation/compute purposes too.
Hitting today is a new patch adding a 0x734F device. Today's patch message again indicates it's for a "workstation GKU". It is a bit more detailed in fact and refers to the new device ID added as "WKS SKU Pro-XLM".
This is the first time we're seeing "Pro-XLM" mentioned for AMD GPUs / Navi. Anyhow, within the next few months we're expecting AMD to launch more of their Navi graphics cards.
Add A Comment