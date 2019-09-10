Another Navi 14 Workstation GPU Patch Turns Up For "Pro-XLM"
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 September 2019 at 06:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Yesterday we reported on two Navi 14 device IDs being added for "workstation SKUs" while today a third has appeared.

Yesterday were 0x7341 and 0x7347 being added for the AMDGPU driver as Navi 14 parts and the patch message acknowledging they are for workstation parts. To date AMD has not announced any Navi-based workstation products. The Navi 14 GPU is widely believed to be a low-end GPU akin to a Polaris successor and competing with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1600 Turing series. This is while AMD continues to evolve Vega for workstation/compute purposes too.

Hitting today is a new patch adding a 0x734F device. Today's patch message again indicates it's for a "workstation GKU". It is a bit more detailed in fact and refers to the new device ID added as "WKS SKU Pro-XLM".

This is the first time we're seeing "Pro-XLM" mentioned for AMD GPUs / Navi. Anyhow, within the next few months we're expecting AMD to launch more of their Navi graphics cards.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Vega-Based Renoir APU Has The Same VCN Video Encode/Decode Block As Navi
Navi 14 Will Work Its Way Into A Workstation Graphics Card
AMD Working On Better Page Fault Handling For Navi / Vega GPUs
AMD Renoir APUs Bringing "DCN 2.1" Display Engine
AMD To Land Support For Navi 14 Into The Upcoming Mesa 19.2 Driver Stack
AMDGPU To Allow Memory Re-Clocking Soon For Multi-Monitor Setups
Popular News This Week
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead