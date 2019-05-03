More AMD Radeon "Navi" Code Continues Landing In LLVM For Its Compiler Backend
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 May 2019 at 04:40 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
While we haven't yet spotted any of the other AMD Radeon "Navi" next-generation GPU support in the other software components making up AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver stack, there continues to be a lot of work happening on the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end within the mainline LLVM code-base. In fact, there's been over eleven thousand lines of new code so far pertaining to Navi/GFX10.

As I wrote last week, AMD has begun landing Navi/GFX1010 support code into LLVM with this compiler code being the crucial piece needed for OpenGL shader compilation as well as Vulkan and connected into other areas of the stack. They haven't yet begun posting the patches for the AMDGPU kernel driver or Mesa software components nor the likes of their AMDVLK Vulkan driver, but the LLVM support is obviously a crucial first step.

Since last week's article, the code has continued to flow with "GFX1010" tags. There's been about 17 code drops / patches so far pertaining to these changes ahead of the Navi launch expected in Q3. Counting up the code changes so far, while building off the existing "GCN" AMDGPU code, the Navi/GFX1010 changes so far have introduced 11,600 lines new code while (re)moving 3,450 lines of code but keep in mind some of that is test coverage, etc.

The 11k+ lines of code addition isn't so much in the grand scheme (e.g. Vega 20 changes were much less), but good to see that count rising as we become increasingly excited to learn about AMD's next-gen GPU offering that will launch in the months ahead.

This GFX1010 LLVM code is queuing into Git/SVN for the LLVM 9.0 release that is due out around September. Our hope is also seeing the Navi code all squared away for Linux 5.3 and Mesa 19.2 as the other key components so we can see good open-source Navi support in released form by the end of the summer -- granted by launch day at least we expect all the code to be available at least in Git form for those eager to build their own kernel/Mesa/LLVM components or otherwise enjoy Radeon Software for Linux / AMDGPU-PRO for easy binary access.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
AMDGPU Has FreeSync Improvements Ready For Linux 5.2 Plus Vega 20 Power Fixes
AMDKFD Has A Big Batch Of Improvements For The Mainline Linux Kernel
AMD's FreeSync Linux Code Continues To Be Improved Upon For Low Frame-Rate Scenarios
The Radeon "RADV" Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1 On Android
Radeon Software for Linux 19.10 Adds Ubuntu 18.04.2 Support
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2