AMD Publishes More Zen 3 Compiler Support Patches For LLVM
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 11 January 2021 at 10:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD --
AMD is back on track publishing more Zen 3 compiler support patches for the LLVM compiler stack.

Last month AMD engineers began posting their "znver3" support for LLVM that was largely replicating the existing Znver2 (Zen 2) target and exposing the newly-enabled instructions. Fortunately, now through the holidays, further work is coming for LLVM and presumably GCC in time.

Under review today is the Zen 3 scheduler descriptions for LLVM.

Merged last week meanwhile was this addition for exposing the TLBSYNC, INVLPGB, and SNP instructions found with Zen 3 processors.

The Zen 3 progress for LLVM can be tracked via reviews.llvm.org.

This work should ultimately make it into LLVM 12.0, which will be out around March -- though unfortunate it's taken until months after the Ryzen 5000 series premiered as the first Zen 3 processors until seeing optimized support in the compilers for those wishing to enjoy the performance benefits of -march=znver3. As the Zen 3 support continues to mature in both the GCC and LLVM Clang compilers there will be more optimization benchmarks on Phoronix but for now there are the Ryzen 9 5950X compiler benchmarks with various optimization settings from a few days ago.
