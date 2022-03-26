AMD Recruiting More Linux Engineers For Debug, CXL Enablement & More

AMD over particularly the past 1~2 years has begun significantly ramping up their Linux hires thanks to EPYC servers being well received in the marketplace along with their supercomputer design wins and most of the servers these days running Linux. Then over the past year they have been focusing more on the Linux client side too for Ryzen and embedded SoC designs with increasing Linux usage there too.
In addition to some of their Linux job postings from earlier this month still being unfilled, they have also opened up some new positions.
Notable with their latest batch of Linux openings is hiring a CXL engineer. This role will focus on AMD's support for Compute Express Link (CXL) hardware enablement under Linux. Intel so far has been leading the development of the Linux kernel's Compute Express Link subsystem. Over the past number of kernels with the still maturing CXL subsystem Intel engineers have been responsible for nearly all of that enablement work for this new open standard. AMD has been part of the CXL organization so it's good to see them now (albeit late) hiring to work on CXL for Linux too.
AMD's newly released EPYC Milan-X processors are a fantastic performer under Linux already but certainly eager to see more timely contributions to the Linux kernel for next-gen platforms and relentless optimizing for new and existing hardware, especially considering Intel's vast open-source/Linux talent pool and their massive scale of open-source work across the board.
Over on the client side, another new job opening is for a client Linux platform debug lead. This will focus on desktop/notebook platform debugging for Linux. Great to see they'll have an additional person helping to work through Linux client bugs, including mentioned in the job posting are around power management / system standby -- an area where some modern AMD Ryzen notebooks have had issues on Linux with s2idle, etc, but more recent kernels have begun working through those problems.
There remains a number of other open Linux engineering positions too. Those on the hunt can see the AMD Linux job board.