AMD posted this morning a new Linux kernel patch series for enabling a new feature for "upcoming processors" that is almost definitively for Zen 4 , continuing their work in recent weeks around more open-source patches in preparing for their next-generation processors.The patch series sent out today, which was marked as a "request for comments" (RFC), is making use of the Upper Address Ignore (UAI) functionality found with upcoming AMD processors in order to implement user-space address tagging functionality.The AMD64 Architecture Programmer's Manual updated back in November did lay out User Address Ignore but obviously didn't specify when it will appear in future AMD processors. With UAI patches now out for the Linux kernel, it pretty much guarantees that it's coming with Zen 4... AMD isn't yet at the stage where they are working publicly on Linux kernel features for two generations ahead.



AMD's programmer manual previously outlined the Upper Address Ignore feature. Now they are working on the first planned usage of UAI for Linux.

The AMD Upper Address Ignore functionality can be used in a similar manner to Arm's Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) that was added with Armv8.5-A and more broadly as part of AArch64 is the Top Byte Ignore (TBI) support. In Arm's MTE case is primarily intended as a memory safety feature while with AMD UAI is mainly open-ended tagging with otherwise unused bits of a memory address like AArch64 TBI.



Intel's ISA programming reference manual previously outlined their Linear Address Masking (LAM) functionality similar in nature to AMD UAI.