AMD continues recruiting more Linux engineers to join the company not only for their EPYC server processors given the dominance of Linux on the server/HPC front but also as part of their growing Linux client ambitions covering custom SoCs using Linux from Valve's Steam Deck to the Tesla in-vehicle infotainment system over to just running AMD Ryzen processors on Linux. This is good to see given AMD's traditionally much smaller Linux pool of talent compared to Intel's massive Linux/open-source engineering headcount.
It was just last month that I pointed out AMD hiring more again for Linux on the client side. That builds upon last year AMD establishing a "new organization" within AMD focused on Linux client computing.
More Linux-related job openings at AMD.
Last month they were hiring for a client Linux systems engineer while this month among their open positions is looking for a Linux engineer focused on semiconductors. This again is on the client side with the job posting mentioning their usual phrase for that team, "Step up into a relatively new organization built to engage more strategically and deeply with our commercial customers..."
This is on the client CPU side to support new processor features under Linux and the role is based out of Austin, Texas. "Gain expertise on development efforts in the Linux kernel and the open-source ecosystem. Support new processor capabilities by implementing improving new features in Linux. Be a part of our new team as we shape platform configurations and components that represent an efficient integration of hardware and software/firmware. Want to rebuild a kernel with optional components and build flags that can fine tune a kernel for a specific CPU and platform configuration? Want to contribute to the Linux ecosystem by adding & optimizing kernel features for OEM Laptop/Desktop/Workstation designs? This is the ideal opportunity!"
See this job posting if interested in this newest Linux client engineer position.
They are also hiring as well a Linux kernel software engineer on the server side. "A Linux kernel developer with strong analysis and problem-solving skills who will deliver responsive and efficient solutions that bring new AMD processors to market with virtualization solutions. Engage proven technical collaboration to guide the process of AMD hardware enablement for new generation CPUs. Utilize polished written and verbal communication skills to work with on-site and offshore teams, analyze system requirements, coordinate feature design and development with other teams."
See their other new/open Linux positions here. It's great to see them ramping up their Linux staff given their hardware successes of recent years and with their chief competitor Intel already being the most significant contributor to the Linux kernel and numerous other open-source projects... AMD would need a lot more Linux engineers to achieve the same level of timely Linux support and low-level kernel enhancements that Intel has been focused on for years, especially when it comes to Intel's open-source work beyond just the actual hardware device enablement.
