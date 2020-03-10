AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver

Should you be experienced in upstream Linux kernel development, AMD is hiring a lead Linux kernel developer.
A recent AMD job posting puts AMD still looking for a lead Linux kernel developer after initially hearing of the position towards the start of the year. This Linux kernel developer position is on their GPU driver side for AMDGPU as well as focused on APU product support but appears to be less so about Zen/CPU efforts.
AMD is looking for someone who is already well experienced on Linux kernel development and ideally having GPU programming experience with the likes of CUDA/OpenCL/HIP and machine learning frameworks.
More details on this lead Linux kernel developer position here at their Austin campus. They also have out several other Linux positions throughout their various offices. It's great seeing AMD continuing to ramp up their open-source/Linux investments, not too surprising though considering their recent string of supercomputing contract wins and this position further reinforcing the GPU computing aspect of the work.
