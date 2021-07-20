AMD Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Cyan Skillfish"

AMD posted a new patch series bringing up a new graphics processor, Cyan Skillfish.
As usual, this is a Linux-focused codename for a yet-to-be-launched product with their naming convention of an X11 color name paired with a fish species.
While yet to be launched, Cyan Skillfish isn't as exciting as some of the recent RDNA2 or CDNA GPUs. Cyan Skillfish is the support for a Navi (1x) graphics processor in a forthcoming APU.
There are 29 patches published today bringing up this Cyan Skillfish support. Given that it's reusing existing Navi 10 codepaths, it amounts to just over two thousand lines of code and mostly mundane additions for bringing it up.
There is just one graphics PCI ID (0x13FE) at this time associated with the Cyan Skillfish. Those are the main highlights for now on Cyan Skillfish: the Linux graphics support for a Navi 1x based APU.
