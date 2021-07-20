AMD Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Cyan Skillfish"
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 July 2021 at 01:45 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
AMD posted a new patch series bringing up a new graphics processor, Cyan Skillfish.

As usual, this is a Linux-focused codename for a yet-to-be-launched product with their naming convention of an X11 color name paired with a fish species.

While yet to be launched, Cyan Skillfish isn't as exciting as some of the recent RDNA2 or CDNA GPUs. Cyan Skillfish is the support for a Navi (1x) graphics processor in a forthcoming APU.

There are 29 patches published today bringing up this Cyan Skillfish support. Given that it's reusing existing Navi 10 codepaths, it amounts to just over two thousand lines of code and mostly mundane additions for bringing it up.

There is just one graphics PCI ID (0x13FE) at this time associated with the Cyan Skillfish. Those are the main highlights for now on Cyan Skillfish: the Linux graphics support for a Navi 1x based APU.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD's Modern Graphics Driver In Linux 5.14 Exceeds 3.3 Million Lines Of Code
AMD Leveraging VKMS Driver To Improve Its Virtual Display Support
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.1 Vulkan Driver Released
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 21.Q2 for Linux Driver Released
Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 Released
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.6 Vulkan Driver Released - Removes Pre-Polaris / Pre-Raven Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
ASRock Rack Has One Of The Best, Most Open-Source Firmware x86 Server Motherboards
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance
Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries