New AMD Linux Audio Driver Patches Posted - Aimed For Enhancing Chromebook Support

In addition to Linux 5.15 adding a new AMD audio driver for "Van Gogh" APUs such as found in the forthcoming Steam Deck, AMD's open-source Linux driver engineers have also been working on other audio improvements -- this time on the Chromebook front.
A set of eight AMD Linux audio patches were sent out today. These audio patches of relevance to Renoir and Cezanne platforms seems to be driven by the Google Chromebook "Guybrush" board but may prove relevant to other hardware moving forward. That Guybrush Zen 3 Chromebook has been known since the end of last year when it began appearing in Chromium OS sources.
The patches sent out today I2S audio support for the AMD ACP (Audio Co-Processor) with a focus on Renoir, a common machine driver module around the AMD ACP given the increasingly complex audio configurations of AMD hardware, Guybrush specific patches, Maxim MAX98360A codec support, and also RT5682-VS codec support in the context of ACP.
It's great seeing the increasing flow of upstream, open-source Linux driver patches by AMD especially on the consumer side given their continuing successes with Chromebooks, Steam Deck, and more. These latest patches given their timing will see mainline with Linux 5.16 at the earliest.
Add A Comment