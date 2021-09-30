New AMD Linux Audio Driver Patches Posted - Aimed For Enhancing Chromebook Support
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 30 September 2021 at 02:58 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
In addition to Linux 5.15 adding a new AMD audio driver for "Van Gogh" APUs such as found in the forthcoming Steam Deck, AMD's open-source Linux driver engineers have also been working on other audio improvements -- this time on the Chromebook front.

A set of eight AMD Linux audio patches were sent out today. These audio patches of relevance to Renoir and Cezanne platforms seems to be driven by the Google Chromebook "Guybrush" board but may prove relevant to other hardware moving forward. That Guybrush Zen 3 Chromebook has been known since the end of last year when it began appearing in Chromium OS sources.

The patches sent out today I2S audio support for the AMD ACP (Audio Co-Processor) with a focus on Renoir, a common machine driver module around the AMD ACP given the increasingly complex audio configurations of AMD hardware, Guybrush specific patches, Maxim MAX98360A codec support, and also RT5682-VS codec support in the context of ACP.

It's great seeing the increasing flow of upstream, open-source Linux driver patches by AMD especially on the consumer side given their continuing successes with Chromebooks, Steam Deck, and more. These latest patches given their timing will see mainline with Linux 5.16 at the earliest.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Aims For 30x Energy Efficiency Improvement For AI Training + HPC By 2025
Linux 5.16 To Expose AMD PSF Disable Bit To KVM Guests
Updated AMD P-State Driver Published For Linux
AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency
Still-Pending AMD PSF Control Patch To Be Retailored For KVM
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Facebook Has Been Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
BPF-Based Linux Firewall "bpfilter" Shows Impressive Performance Potential
BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton