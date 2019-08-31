AMD Has A Number Of Graphics Driver Fixes To Add For Linux 5.4
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 31 August 2019
In addition to the new hardware support and other features queued already in DRM-Next for the upcoming Linux 5.4 merge window, on Friday AMD sent in a final pull request to DRM-Next of new material ahead of this upcoming kernel cycle.

Though with the Linux 5.4 merge window coming in soon and the soft deadline for new DRM feature work having passed, this new pull request from AMD is mostly about delivering fixes. But there is one big exception to that and it's the Renoir display support for those recently post patches wiring up "DCN 2.1" and other Display Core bits for this next-gen AMD APU. Considering the Renoir APU support is new to Linux 5.4, this late addition to DRM-Next of the display support will most likely be honored.

Besides the ability to drive displays attached to Renoir APUs, this AMDGPU DRM-Next update has fixes concerning GPU VM hardware bug workarounds, support for the SMU11 i2c controller, GPU reset vRAM bug fixes, and other fixes. There is also a number of Navi specific fixes concerning power-gating and other power management behavior.

This pull request outlines all of the fixes in full. The pull is some 91k lines of new code, but that's because the vast majority of that is auto-generated header files around the Renoir DC support with DCN 2.1.
