AMD Launches Xilinx + Linux Powered Robotics Starter Kit
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 May 2022 at 02:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
AMD on Tuesday released the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit featuring a Xilinx Kria K26 System-on-Module and tailoring it for robotics, machine vision, and industrial communication/control use-cases while running Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

The Kria K26 module on the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit features a Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ with quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor, 4GB of DDR4 memory, and 512Mbit QSPI flash. There is microSD/SDHC support, DisplayPort 1.2a output, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and one SFP+ connector with 10GbE support.


AMD/Xilinx is officially supporting Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and ROS 2.


Priced at $349 USD, the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit is an interesting alternative to NVIDIA's Jetson developer kits that are very popular for robotics use.

This robotics starter kit is launching immediately though already on Xilinx.com it's listed as having a 20 weeks lead time and DigiKey lists the product as out-of-stock.

Learn more about this robotics kit via the AMD press release.
