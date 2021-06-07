AMD Is Hiring More Linux Engineers For The Scheduler, Memory Management, Net I/O
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 7 June 2021
It looks like AMD's rising marketshare in the data center is paying off as AMD is hiring more Linux kernel engineers.

On top of hiring more Linux engineers earlier this year as part of a client-focused push, it's been brought to my attention they are now looking to hire several more Linux kernel engineers. This time around they appear to be focused on Linux kernel work in the server / EPYC space but some of that work does also carry over to benefit AMD desktop/mobile efforts as well.

AMD's latest round of job postings pertaining to Linux are based out of a mix of Austin, Texas and Bangalore, India. Among their many Linux job openings at the moment:

Linux Kernel - Scheduler Development Lead - Great to see AMD working on kernel scheduler improvements with an emphasis on performance. Hopefully this will also carry over to CPUFreq / CPPC with Schedutil and related work there. There is apparently a "small scheduler focused team" building up by AMD in India with a focus on optimizations/features for EPYC.

Linux Kernel - Memory Management Development/Performance Lead - Again, great seeing AMD working more on low-level Linux kernel infrastructure and more performance optimizations.

Networking I/O Lead - In Austin, it's great to see AMD hiring for multiple networking I/O related Linux positions to focus on performance and low-latency I/O and scalability.

Linux Virtualization Performance Lead - One of several positions around Linux virtualization for EPYC with a focus on KVM/QEMU.

See more of AMD's open Linux-related positions via jobs.amd.com.

While they have worked to ensure sufficient launch-day Linux support across their product portfolio, they have rather neglected any core infrastructure improvements for Linux the past number of years since they shutdown the OSRC. So it's great to see them seemingly getting more talent to work on upstream core kernel improvements beyond just new product enablement and working to tune their hardware for optimal performance/functionality on Linux. This is one of the areas where Intel has long held an advantage over other vendors is with their vast teams of experienced open-source/Linux engineers working not only on hardware bring-up but also improving the Linux kernel and related components around power management, scheduler enhancements, and more along with ensuring other key software is well tuned for their hardware.
