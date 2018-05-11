When using the latest Git/development code of Mesa 18.2 on Kaveri APUs you may find up to a 2x increase in performance if you are using the AMDGPU DRM driver rather than the default Radeon DRM driver.
It turns out the number of render back-ends reported by the kernel driver was wrong for Kaveri: there's two, not one. Both render back-ends for Kaveri should now be enabled when using Mesa 18.2 Git since yesterday, but you need to be using the AMDGPU kernel driver as otherwise with the Radeon DRM kernel driver one of the back-ends will still be disabled.
Marek Olšák of AMD notes in the commit, "This can result in 2x increase in performance on non-harvested Kaveris."
