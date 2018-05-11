AMD Kaveri Gets A Big Performance Boost With Mesa 18.2 & AMDGPU DRM
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 May 2018 at 05:34 AM EDT. 7 Comments
MESA --
When using the latest Git/development code of Mesa 18.2 on Kaveri APUs you may find up to a 2x increase in performance if you are using the AMDGPU DRM driver rather than the default Radeon DRM driver.

It turns out the number of render back-ends reported by the kernel driver was wrong for Kaveri: there's two, not one. Both render back-ends for Kaveri should now be enabled when using Mesa 18.2 Git since yesterday, but you need to be using the AMDGPU kernel driver as otherwise with the Radeon DRM kernel driver one of the back-ends will still be disabled.


Marek Olšák of AMD notes in the commit, "This can result in 2x increase in performance on non-harvested Kaveris."
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Radeon EQAA Anti-Aliasing Support Merged To Mesa 18.2
Libdrm 2.4.92 Released With Meson Build Improvements, Icelake Support
Mesa 18.0.3 Released With A Handful Of Fixes
Mesa 18.1-RC3 Released, Final Expected In About Two Weeks
The New Features Coming In Mesa 18.1: Intel Cache By Default, Many Vulkan Strides
VC5 Gallium3D Going To V3D, Ready To Turn On By Default
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs