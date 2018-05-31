AMD K8 Support Stripped Out Of Coreboot
31 May 2018
Support for AMD K8 "Hammer" processors including the original Athlon 64 processors and original AMD64 Opterons has been dropped from Coreboot.

Following the recent Coreboot 4.8 release they have decided to remove AMD K8 CPU support and the relevant motherboards from the tree for this open-source BIOS/firmware project. This is being done since the code relies upon the deprecated LATE_CBMEM_INIT functionality and the code has not yet been ported to the newer Coreboot interfaces.


So the K8 CPU support has been removed as well as the associated motherboards. This drops support for dozens of original AMD Athlon motherboards from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, Kontron, Tyan, and others. Removing these AMD K8 motherboards lightens the Coreboot source tree by nearly seventy-thousand lines of code while the CPU and northbridge/southbridge removal is another thirty-thousand lines.

Following the AMD K8 support removal was removing VIA C3 and VIA C7 CPU support from Coreboot as well as the associated CN700/CX700/VX800 chipsets and the few VIA supported motherboards.
