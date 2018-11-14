AMD Is Hiring Another Mesa/RadeonSI Driver Developer

AMD is hiring another open-source Linux graphics driver developer with a focus on the Mesa/RadeonSI driver stack.
There is a new job posting for a Senior Software Development Engineer with a focus on open-source graphics. This job role will be working on their open-source graphics driver, work on driver bring-up, debug issues, improve driver performance, coordinate with Linux distributions, and engage with the open-source graphics development community. I've been able to confirm with AMD that this is focused on their Mesa/RadeonSI driver as opposed to say just their AMDGPU kernel driver.
The job is based out of their Markham office, but I'm told those that are quite qualified would be able to work remotely. They are looking for experienced contributors to the open-source Mesa / Linux graphics community.
More details at jobs.amd.com.
