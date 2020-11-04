AMD Sends In Green Sardine Support For Linux 5.10, Hawaii BACO Reset
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 November 2020 at 08:33 PM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While the Linux 5.10 merge window passed a week and a half ago, similar to the Navi Blockchain SKU being added as a "fix", the Green Sardine enablement is also being submitted as a fix for this current kernel version.

At the start of October AMD sent out Linux driver bits for Green Sardine as a forthcoming APU platform. The Green Sardine hardware enablement from the graphics perspective basically has the AMDGPU driver follow the Renoir/Vega code paths but with different firmware files and other minor alterations. Green Sardine might be the Linux codename for the "Cezanne" Ryzen 5000 series APUs.

Rather than waiting for the Linux 5.11 cycle, with Linux 5.10 being an LTS release and all, it was submitted today as a "fix" for the kernel. Given its past the merge window, AMDGPU maintainer Alex Deucher argued, "the support for green sardine is not exactly a fix, but the changes are a minimal delta relative to renoir and should not affect any other asics."

Thus the AMDGPU/AMDKFD drm-fixes from today have this Green Sardine support along with fixing suspend support on Sea Islands GPUs, a VCN DPG fix for Picasso, a Polaris display power management fix, and also enabling BACO reset for Hawaii GPUs.

Linux 5.10 stable is expected in December.
