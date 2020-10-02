AMD Sends Out Initial Linux Graphics Driver Support For The "Green Sardine"

AMD has been sending out a lot of new Linux graphics driver enablement code recently for the Linux with the newest being the "Green Sardine" platform.
Green Sardine is for bringing up a new APU platform with their Linux graphics driver code. The new code treats the Green Sardine platform under existing Renoir family code paths but the principal code differences are for loading different firmware files on the Green Sardine versus Renoir. There isn't any other major alterations with the new Green Sardine code sent out today and still Vega-based.
Given that, it's quite possible Green Sardine is the "Cezanne" Ryzen 5000 APU series.
The straight-forward patches can be found on the amd-gfx mailing list.
In any case, it's great to see AMD continuing to deliver timely open-source Linux graphics driver support pre-launch and that punctual support has been improving quite nicely this year in particular.
