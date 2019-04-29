AMD Rolls Out Gold Edition Ryzen & Radeon VII Products For 50th Anniversary
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 29 April 2019 at 09:27 AM EDT.
Confirming recent leaks, AMD today announced the Ryzen 7 2700X Gold Edition and Radeon VII Gold Edition products in marking the 50th anniversary of Advanced Micro Devices.

These two Gold Edition products will come with a game bundle of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and World War Z. Those aren't native Linux games but at least can become relevant with Steam Play on Linux. The Gold Edition Ryzen 7 2700X features Lisa Su's signature on the processor cover and gold "AMD50" packaging. The Radeon VII Gold Edition meanwhile features a red shroud and gold AMD50 packaging.


These Gold Edition products will be offered for a limited time and have no specification changes over the conventional SKUs.

More details on AMD.com.
