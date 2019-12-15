Released on Friday was a new version of AMD's GPU Performance API "GPUPerfAPI" project under the GPUOpen umbrella. This is the AMD library used by CodeXL, Radeon Compute Profiler, and others for tapping GPU performance counters and to help in analyzing performance/execution characteristics for Radeon hardware. But this new GPUPerfAPI 3.5 release comes with a rather surprising change.
With the GPU Performance API library being used by the Radeon Compute Profiler and other prominent developer tools, we found it surprising that the GPU Performance API has dropped ROCm/HSA support. The release notes leave it simply as, "Remove ROCm/HSA support."
Unfortunately no further insight on that decision if it's to be replaced by some better implementation later on or if there are Radeon Open Compute / HSA changes forthcoming... But seemingly rather odd as it's the AMD flagship compute stack at the moment and one would imagine developers specifically targeting Radeon GPUs would be very much still interested in profiling/analyzing ROCm execution unless some other changes are coming. At least the OpenCL support itself is still present along with OpenGL / DirectX / Vulkan.
But besides dropping ROCm/HSA support from this library, the GPU Performance API 3.5 release adds support for Radeon 5300/5500 series, per-API static counter generation, Unicode support for GPUPerfAPI on Linux, and many bug fixes for Vulkan and other APIs.
More details on the GPU Performance API 3.5 update via GitHub for this cross-platform library.
