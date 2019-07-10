AMD Opens Up Its Contrast Adaptive Sharpening Under FidelityFX On GPUOpen

Following the Radeon RX 5700 series launch, AMD has now open-sourced their Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) technology under FidelityFX on GPUOpen.
Contrast Adaptive Sharpening provides sharpening and optional scaling and is implemented as HLSL and GLSL shaders for Direct3D and Vulkan. CAS is designed to provide better sharpness with fewer artifacts and to increase the quality of temporal anti-aliasing.
The GLSL/Vulkan shaders for CAS are obviously relevant to Linux gamers though this initial FidelityFX release appears catered to a Windows workflow. FidelityFX 1.0 / CAS is licensed under the MIT license.
Those wanting to learn about this new GPUOpen initiative can read about FidelityFX/CAS on GPUOpen.com. The code is hosted on GitHub.
