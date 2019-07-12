Weeks ahead of SIGGRAPH and days ahead of the LLVM 9.0 code branching, a number of big "GFX908" commits have been landing in the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end over the past day.
GFX908 is an unreleased product we haven't seen much driver activity on to date. Yes, GFX9 is Vega, but AMD has previously communicated that Vega will live on for select workstation/compute products and that was also reiterated back during the Navi media briefings last month.
Confirming that it's a workstation product is references to ECC memory, among other notable bits, within the GFX908 compiler back-end code.
Among the sizable GFX908 commits in the past day have been MFMA support, scheduler support, hazard recognizer, AGPR register spilling, and other bits. For being based on the existing and mature GFX9/Vega support within the open-source driver stack, there is a fair amount of new code being introduced.
It will be interesting to see what comes of this new part that presumably will be announced for SIGGRAPH, running from 28 July to 1 August in LA. We'll keep monitoring for other new AMD GFX908 Linux driver code.
