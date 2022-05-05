AMD Begins Working On "GFX11" Support For Open-Source Mesa Linux Graphics (RDNA3)

Following AMD's recent AMDGPU Linux kernel patches for the "GFX11" graphics block to be found with next-gen RDNA3 GPUs, AMD has now submitted the initial Mesa-side patches for GFX11/RDNA3 with a focus on their RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.The new code sent out yesterday adds much of the initial GFX11 support to Mesa, adding 27.5k lines of new code and removal of 1.3k lines across 78 patches -- much of the line count additions being attributed to header files and addrlib code.



GFX11 bring-up for Mesa has begun.

This enablement adds GFX11 adds GFX1100 through GFX1103 chip variants -- now just numbers rather than the different colorful fishy codenames of the past. No really exciting details revealed by this initial enablement work. One little tid-bit is now having a 128 byte cache line size rather than 64 bytes. This new code for Mesa 22.2 does build off existing GFX10 (RDNA / RDNA2) code in various areas of the driver. It also goes along with the in-progress GFX11 work being pursued in mainline LLVM for the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end.