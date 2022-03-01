AMD Adds Support For New "GFX1036" / "GFX1037" Hardware To Linux OpenGL Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 March 2022 at 02:20 PM EST.
MESA --
As part of AMD's new approach for quietly bringing up new graphics hardware support within their open-source Linux graphics driver, today AMD landed new graphics chip support within their RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

The new support added to RadeonSI for Mesa 22.1 is now supporting the "GFX1036" and "GFX1037" graphics IP blocks. No colorful fishy codename or the like as outlined in the prior article about AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block. These GFX1037/GFX1036 additions go along with the IP block changes queuing up in their AMDGPU Linux kernel driver.

From the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver perspective, the GFX1036 and GFX1037 revisions are being treated the same and following the same driver path as VanGogh, Beige Goby, and Yellow Carp (Rembrandt).

Due that shift in strategy for IP-based enumeration of the different blocks of the GPUs, there isn't much more to share right now about GFX1037/GFX1036 just that AMD is preparing this support for some incremental, yet-to-be-released graphics support beyond what's already been published for their open-source driver stack.


The addition of this code comes down to roughly forty lines of new code due to taking the existing driver code paths and at this stage namely just needing the new graphics IP identification.

Mesa 22.1 with this GFX1036/GFX1037 support will be out as stable in late May or early June for those not riding the Mesa Git train.
4 Comments
