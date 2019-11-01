AMD GCN OpenMP/OpenACC Offloading Patches For The GCC 10 Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 13 November 2019 at 03:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
Over the past year Code Sourcery / Mentor Graphics has been working extensively on the new AMD Radeon "GCN" back-end for the GCC code compiler. With the code that is found in GCC 9 and up to now in GCC 10 hasn't supported OpenMP/OpenACC parallel programming interfaces but that could soon change with patches under review.

The Radeon GPU support in GCC up to now hasn't supported OpenMP or OpenACC for offloading to the graphics processor and thus its practicality has been limited.

We've seen the Radeon back-end for GCC improved this year with various additions/improvements while Code Sourcery's goal has been to deliver OpenMP/OpenACC AMD GCN support for GCC 10.

Time is running out on getting this functionality into GCC 10 with feature development soon ending, but the latest patches were sent out on Tuesday. Seven patches amounting to over six thousand lines of new code were sent out for providing the basic OpenMP/OpenACC offloading support to AMD GCN GPUs.

Andrew Stubbs of Code Sourcery mentioned, "The test results are not yet perfect, but there are many more passes than failures, so this is a good starting point. The rest of the issues can be addressed as bugs during [later stage development of GCC 10]."

We'll see in the coming days if this Radeon OpenMP/OpenACC GPU offloading will make it for GCC 10, which will be out as stable in Q2'2020.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
GCC 7.5 Gearing Up For Release As The Last Compiler Update Of The Series
GNU Toolchain Moves Ahead In Obsoleting Solaris 10 Support
GCC 11 Aims To Default To C++17 Standard
GCC 11 Compiler Could End Up Removing Support For The Motorola m68k, Other Old CPUs
GNU Project Developers Debate A Restructuring As A "Bottom Up" Organization
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10