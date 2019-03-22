More AMD FreeSync Patches Likely Coming To Linux 5.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 March 2019 at 06:52 AM EDT. 9 Comments
While the Linux 5.0 kernel brought initial support for the long-awaited open-source FreeSync implementation, the Linux 5.2 kernel coming out this summer will likely have additional improvements.

Open-source developer Mario Kleiner has been working on a set of patches this month for enabling proper vblank and page-flip time-stamping when in the FreeSync/VRR (Variable Rate Refresh) mode. This work makes the vblank timestamps as accurate as in the fixed refresh rate behavior.

Kleiner on Friday sent out the latest four patches for improving the situation, for anyone wanting to spend some time this weekend testing out these latest FreeSync patches to the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver.

Meanwhile we haven't seen any new patches around the HDMI and FreeSync 2 bits.

Somewhat related, Friday also saw the latest DC patches for this AMDGPU display code. The latest DC work isn't too exciting nor specific to FreeSync but includes the programming for the default gamma, cleanups, and other code changes.

The branch that will ultimately be collecting the new AMDGPU material for Linux 5.2 is drm-next-5.2-wip but at this point there isn't anything really exciting in there with the Linux 5.1 merge window having only recently passed.
