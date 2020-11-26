AMD Stages More Driver Updates For New GPUs With Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 November 2020 at 05:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
While the Radeon RX 6800 series is now shipping that was developed under the Sienna Cichlid codename, there are other fishy codenames remaining and are seeing more work for the Linux 5.11 kernel that will officially open development in December and then likely reaching stable in February.

AMD on Wednesday sent out more AMDGPU kernel driver updates for Navy Flounder and Dimgrey Cavefish. Navy and Dimgrey are for unreleased AMD Radeon products that appear to be for additional RDNA 2 / Radeon RX 6000 series parts. Nothing too notable with the latest batch of updates, just more enablement churn and more device IDs added in.

Four device IDs are added for Dimgrey Cavefish (0x73E0, 0x73E1, 0x73E2, and 0x73FF). Navy Flounder also has four device IDs added of 0x73C0, 0x73C1, 0x73C3, and 0x73DF. Though as always this doesn't necessarily mean four SKUs of each but some IDs may be reserved for future but currently unplanned products and/or engineering models or other tentative work.

Besides the fishy codenames, more updates are included for VanGogh as the next-gen AMD APU. A new VCN3.0 "Video Core Next 3" feature enabled with the patches as well is experimental support for VCN decode using its software ring. There are also Clang compiler warning fixes when building the driver and a variety of other fixes as well as some of the recent power optimization work.

More details on this latest batch of AMDGPU changes via this PR. This follows an earlier and exciting pull as well. We are ending the close of the merge window to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.11 merge window in mid-December, so we'll see what else might come into the AMD graphics code for this next kernel cycle or it might be the end until Linux 5.12 for new features.
