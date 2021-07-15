AMD Posts FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 15 July 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT.
After AMD posted FidelityFX Super Resolution last month with various initial launch titles, the source code to this NVIDIA DLSS alternative is now publicly available.

AMD today posted the FidelityFX Super Resolution code today under an MIT license. This alternative to NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling is being supported by an increasing number of game engines and now with the code publicly available open-source game engines and more can more easily adopt this Vulkan (and Direct3D) upscaling technology.

The source code posted today is the full sources and with a CMake build system for the sources. However, it is catering to a Windows workflow with Windows 10 and Visual Studio being listed as being required. However, as shown with Dota 2 on Linux with FSR and support within Steam Play, FSR does work on Linux for Vulkan software.

Those interested in the FidelityFX Super Resolution source code can find it on GitHub.
