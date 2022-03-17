AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Debuts

Last year AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution for high performance, spatial upscaling for video games across platforms. Today ahead of GDC week AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0.AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is designed to overcome the limitations of FSR 1.0 and uses a new temporal algorithms for improving the quality of upscaled images, particularly in cases of less than ideal source image quality.AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is designed to deliver similar or better than native image quality by leveraging temporal data, includes high quality anti-aliasing, provides higher image quality than FSR 1.0, is not dependent upon machine learning hardware, and still aims to deliver higher frame-rates across AMD GPUs and competitor hardware too.

While announced today alongside an updated Radeon Software for Windows driver, AMD says they will make FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 "available via GPUOpen at some point soon in the foreseeable future."More details on FSR 2.0 via GPUOpen.com while we await the actual source release hopefully in the very near future.