AMD today pushed updated Family 19h / Zen 3 CPU microcode to the linux-firmware.git tree.
Sadly, however, these CPU microcode drops still happen without any public change-log... This is the first Family 19h CPU microcode update since November but no indication if it's due to security fixes, general bug fixes, or what the cause of this latest update is for.
Short of major disclosures, AMD normally doesn't list the microcode changes they are pushing to linux-firmware.git. This is an area where Intel does a better job with their CPU microcode releases as they do actually publish detailed change-logs / release manifests.
I'll be poking at the microcode this weekend and running some tests, but for now just hope it's a routine update with any nice improvements as a plus and not a security issue or the like.
Also landing today in linux-firmware.git were updated AMDGPU firmware/microcode files too for matching what's shipping in the Radeon Software 21.50 packaged driver set. There again though is sadly no change-log / notes.
