Last week I passed along some initial benchmark results after finding Intel Cascade Lake offering up some performance improvements when using the in-development Linux 5.1 kernel. The exciting news is this doesn't appear to be Cascadelake-specific or even Intel specific as with the Dell PowerEdge EPYC 2P server I am also seeing some nice performance improvements in the same benchmarks.
I am still in the midst of conducting more Linux 5.1 kernel benchmarks albeit perpetually short on time but should have some additional Linux 5.1 data out next week. But in being curious whether Linux 5.1 is also looking up on AMD hardware, I ran some quick Linux 5.0.7 stable benchmarks against the latest Linux 5.1 Git kernel...
On this powerful Dell PowerEdge R7425 server with dual EPYC 7601 processors, I was elated to see Linux 5.1 running faster.
Equally exciting is that in my Linux 5.1 kernel testing to date I have yet to see any measurable performance regressions compared to Linux 5.0.
So far I am quite happy with how Linux 5.1 is panning out on at least Intel and AMD systems. While waiting for more Linux 5.1 benchmark, see the Linux 5.1 feature overview to learn about all that has been added/changed with this kernel. Linux 5.1.0 should be released by early May.
