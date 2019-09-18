AMD EPYC 7H12 Announced As New 280 Watt Processor For High Performance Computing
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 September 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
From Rome, Italy this afternoon AMD not only announced more than 100 world records have been broken with their new EPYC "Rome" processors, but there is also a new SKU! Meet the EPYC 7H12.

The EPYC 7H12 doesn't quite follow the naming convention of the rest of the EPYC Rome line-up announced back in August as it's a special part. The EPYC 7H12 is more akin to Intel's Cascadelake-AP line-up but with more broad availability and just a higher clocked / higher power part as opposed to tacking on extra dies. But it carries the same focus on delivering maximum HPC performance.

The AMD EPYC 7H12 is a 280 Watt SKU, their most power hungry EPYC processor ever, and as such is primarily designed for server deployments with water cooling. Compared to the 225 Watt top-end AMD EPYC 7742, the 7H12 model raises the base frequency from 2.25GHz to 2.6GHz and the boost frequency is 3.3GHz, which is actually 100MHz lower than the 7742 model. But the rest of the specs besides the clock adjustments and TDP are in-line with the EPYC 7742: 64 cores / 128 threads, 256MB L3 cache, 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, 8 x DDR4-3200 memory support.


This water-cooled server processor is, of course, designed for the high performance computing (HPC) use-cases and similar. The EPYC 7742 already easily beats the likes of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 "Cascade Lake" while the 7H12 with the extra 350MHz on the base frequency should provided an added oomph. In at least Linpack, the EPYC 7H12 delivers around 11% higher performance over the EPYC 7742.

Pricing hasn't been shared yet and, of course, you'll need a specialized server setup to accommodate the 280 Watt TDP.

From the Rome event in Rome, Dell EMC announced their five new PowerEdge servers for these new EPYC CPUs, TSMC themselves are beginning to make use of EPYC processors for R&D, Nokia and IBM Cloud are backing EPYC Rome, and OVHcloud announced they will be providing EPYC 7402P access in the cloud.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
Linux 5.4 Brings Working Temperature Reporting For AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs
AMD Begins Posting "Dali" APU Linux Graphics Driver Patches
PowerTop, AMD CPUFreq CPPC & Other Power Tests From The Ryzen 9 3900X On Linux
AMD Firmware Update To Bring Boost Performance Optimizations
Linux 5.4 Kernel To Bring Improved Load Balancing On AMD EPYC Servers
AMD Has A Number Of Graphics Driver Fixes To Add For Linux 5.4
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default